Missouri woman charged with murder of autistic student: police

A 20-year-old Missouri woman told police she fatally stabbed a college student with autism after cops found the man’s smoldering remains in her backyard fire pit.

The student, who has high-functioning autism, was reported missing from the University of Missouri and was last seen taking an Uber to the home of Emma Adams, Columbia police said

Campus police arrived at Adams’ home to perform a wellness check and smelled burning flesh, officials said.

Officers then found remains inside a fire pit and a bloody folding pocket knife. Cops also discovered a cell phone matching the description of the victim’s submerged in a sink filled with water.

Blood was also found inside a car at the house, inside the home and in the backyard. A piece of missing mattress was burning inside the fire pit.

Emma Adams allegedly told police she stabbed her victim in self-defense. Boone County Sheriff’s Office

Police said the remains were burned beyond recognition and refrained from identifying the victim, though officers said they “have a good idea of who the victim is.”

Adams, who had denied knowing the student when police arrived at her house, allegedly admitted to stabbing him in self-defense and tried to cover up the killing with a fire.

“He was beating me,” Adams told police, according to the Columbia Missourian.

Police found a smoldering body in the backyard of Adams’s Columbia home.

Police also recovered a knife and a phone they believe belonged to the victim.



Adams, who isn’t an MU student, was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse.

Adams was in the Boone County Jail on Wednesday on a $1 million cash-only bond.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.