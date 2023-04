Missouri Tigers Football Recruiting – SEC Check-In: An early look at 2024 recruiting

We have officially entered the second quarter of the 2023 calendar year, so the class of 2024 recruiting is well underway.

As always, the SEC is off to a strong start with two teams in the Top 5, four teams in the Top 10, and nine teams within the Top 25 in the current Rivals.com team rankings.

While we are a long way off before pen meets paper and things are official, today we take a look at how each team in the SEC is doing in their 2024 recruiting efforts.