Missouri Tigers Football Recruiting – Mizzou lands first 2024 commitment from Joplin TE Whit Hafer

Now, the 6-foot-7, 230-pound prospect is the first commitment for Missouri in their 2024 class, announcing his pledge to the Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

Joplin (Mo.) tight end Whit Hafer has made quite a bit of noise throughout the fall with his play on the gridiron, picking up notable offers from Missouri, Iowa State, Kansas, and Kansas State.

Hafer is a Missouri legacy as his father, Jeff Hafer, played basketball for Missouri from 1996-2000. Naturally, Whit grew up a fan of his father’s alma mater and will now represent the Tigers on the gridiron.

The three-star prospect has been on Missouri’s campus multiple times for football camps and game day visits and has been communicating the most with tight ends coach Erik Link.

“From what I can tell he’s great,” Hafer told PowerMizzou.com of Link back in September. “He’s been very personable with me and he’s done a great job at getting me to things so they could see me play.”

With his size, Missouri sees Hafer serving as a physical and versatile tight end that can contribute both as a pass-catcher and a blocker.

“I can only assume he (Link) likes my blocking and ability to move,” Hafer said in September. “With my size, I think he enjoys seeing someone who is mobile but can also get down on the line and block.”