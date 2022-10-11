Missouri Tigers Football Recruiting – Class of 2023 athlete Phillip Roche commits to Mizzou

Missouri landed its 12th commitment from the class of 2023 with the commitment of three-star athlete Phillip Roche out of Merrillville, Indiana. Roche, who had offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue and several Group of Five schools, announced his commitment to Missouri on Monday after visiting campus earlier in the day. Roche stands at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, and is ranked as the 13th-best player in the state of Indiana.

Roche had previously visited campus for the Tigers’ game against Abilene Christian earlier this season after picking up an offer from Missouri back in the spring on April 29th. Missouri likes Roche as a defensive back and he has stayed in contact with Mizzou defensive coordinator Blake Baker throughout his recruiting process. Through eight games of his senior season, Roche has recorded 46 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and recovered a fumble for Merrillville (7-1). Roche becomes the third defensive back commitment in Missouri’s 2023 recruiting class, joining American Heritage (Fla.) product Shamar McNeil and Nicholas DeLoach of Cahokia (Ill.). Stay tuned to PowerMizzou.com for more on Roche’s commitment.