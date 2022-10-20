Missouri police chief William Jones arrested on drug charges

A small town Missouri police chief was on the wrong end of this drug bust.

William Jones, who leads the police force in Louisiana, Missouri, was charged with second-degree drug trafficking after his girlfriend’s brother, Gabriel Thone, 24, was found dead from an apparent overdose in the 50-year-old lawman’s apartment on Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Jones’ 25-year-old gal pal, Alexis Thone, and Gabriel’s younger brother, who is 21, were also found in distress, but saved by Narcan, according to authorities.

Investigators recovered what they believe to be fentanyl at the home, according to a probable cause statement from a sheriff’s deputy. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will test the substance.

Police Chief William Jones was arrested and faces drug charges. Pike County Missouri Sheriff

Jones is accused of attempting “to destroy, suppress and conceal physical evidence” by tossing out narcotics test kits in a dumpster before deputies arrived, according to the probable cause statement.

The lawman was taken into custody during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon and held on $150,000 cash-only bail. He’s also facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

The lawman’s girlfriend, Alexis Thone, was also arrested. Pike County Missouri Sheriff

Alexis Thone was arrested on a second-degree drug trafficking and possession of controlled substance charges. She’s being held on $100,000 cash-only bail.

