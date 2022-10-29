Missouri outplays No. 25 South Carolina in wire-to-wire 23-10 road win

For the first time in conference play all season, Missouri played a complete and disciplined game on both sides of the ball and came away with its first road win of the season on Saturday in the 23-10 win over No. 25 South Carolina.

A lot of that is because the defense could finally play with the lead. It could play knowing that if it allowed a touchdown that it wouldn’t result in the opposing team running away with the game as it did against Kansas State in week two. The defense played knowing that it would be able to get adequate rest on the sidelines and not have to see its offense do quick three-and-out after three-and-out as it saw against Auburn in week four.

“I stressed to the defense the last couple of weeks that it has been playing unbelievable football and I’m tired of walking off the field because the offense left plays out there,” Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook said. “Moving forward I want to make sure that is not the case. We know how good the defense is playing, so when South Carolina scored a touchdown late in the half we weren’t going to worry the defense was going to bounce back and get a stop. It’s up to the offense to score the points.”

The man leading the offensive charge for the Tigers was Cook, who finished the game 17 of 26 for 224 yards. He also had 11 rushes for 53 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz was pleased with how the team played today and had strong words for his starting quarterback who has been under scrutiny much of the season for his play.

“He played his butt off tonight and without him we don’t win,” Drinkwitz said. “This game isn’t even close. I’m really proud of him. He handled all the third downs well, the zone reads well, ran his butt off like he always does and showed incredible toughness. So write more about that instead of calling for the backup quarterback.”

Cook’s favorite target throughout the season and on Saturday was wide receiver Dominic Lovett who had caught all 10 targets for 148 yards. He was at times guarded by cornerback Cam Smith, who is projected to be a first-round talent in the upcoming NFL Draft, but Lovett didn’t see it that way and neither did Cook.

“My mindset going against any defensive back is to kill the person in front of me (on the field),” Lovett said. “ It’s me versus you and that is no disrespect to Smith that’s how I look at everybody.”

“Obviously, Cam Smith is one heck of a cornerback and he’s probably one of the best we’ve seen all year,” Cook said. “South Carolina has a lot of good players but Dominic is special. So, I know if it’s him against anybody I’m taking him.”

The offense put up 367 total yards of offense compared to 203 yards for South Carolina. Missouri dominated time of possession (36:35 to 23:25), won the turnover battle by forcing a fumble and an interception and averaged 5.3 yards per play compared to 3.8 yards per play for the Gamecocks offense.

The defense did its thing as always but this seemed like a balanced game for the Tigers and a welcomed sign that the offense can play well no matter who it lines up against.