Mississippi tornado tears through school in haunting clip

Chilling new video shows the moment a deadly Mississippi tornado tore through a local school — ripping the structure to shreds.

The tornado — which has left at least 26 people dead in two states — wreaked havoc and devastation as it plowed into portions of rural Mississippi and Alabama on Friday night, flattening blocks of civilization during its hour of carnage.

New footage from inside an Amory, Mississippi, school shows the sheer strength of the storm.

The video, posted online by school IT director Sam Strickland, shows the hallway of Amory High School just before 11 p.m. when the building began to shake amid the growing rumbling and howling of the wind.

The ceiling crumbles and pieces of the structure are sent flying over the course of several seconds as even the camera begins to flail in the otherwise empty hallway.

The 19-second clip offers a glimpse at the sheer strength of the storm, which is estimated to have injured dozens in addition to those killed. One of the victims died in Alabama.





Moments before the tornado hits Amory High School in Amory, Mississippi. Facebook/Sam Strickland





Pieces of the building are sent flying as a tornado hits Amory High School in Amory, Mississippi. Facebook/Sam Strickland

As the storm rolled in, the National Weather Service urged: “To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW.”

The NWS gave the tornado a preliminary EF-4 rating, which brings wind gusts of up to 200 miles per hour.

President Biden issued a major disaster declaration for Mississippi on Sunday.

With Post wires