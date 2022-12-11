Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach hospitalized due to ‘personal health issue’

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach was hospitalized due to a personal health issue that occurred at his home on Sunday.

According to a university statement, Leach was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson via ambulance. No other information was immediately available.

“Mississippi State University head football coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier Sunday. That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance,” MSU’s statement said. “That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach’s condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family.”

MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been placed in charge of the football team “until Coach Leach returns,” the school said. MSU will play in the ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Illinois on Jan. 2.

Leach, 61, is in his third season as Mississippi State’s head coach. He has a 19-17 record during that span, including an 8-4 mark this year.

Prior to arriving in Starkville, Leach spent eight seasons as the head coach at Washington State and 10 seasons at Texas Tech.

Overall, Leach has a 158-107 record as a head coach.