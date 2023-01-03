Mississippi State football’s thrilling win in the ReliaQuest Bowl ended with a commitment Monday.

A commitment to be wed.

All because of Mike Leach.

After the Bulldogs’ 19-10 win over Illinois in Tampa, Florida, Mississippi State running backs coach Jason Washington popped the question on the field to Mary Yeomans, a learning specialist for football and women’s basketball on the Mississippi State athletics academic staff.

Yeomans said yes to the proposal, and Washington was quick to give credit to Leach, who died Dec. 12 between the the end of the regular season and the bowl game.

“If it wasn’t for Leach, I wouldn’t have had the chance to meet her,” Washington said.

Washington came to MSU in 2020 after Leach hired him from Texas.

Yeomans, the granddaughter of former Georgia coach Wally Butts, has been at MSU since 2018.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football assistant gets engaged after ReliaQuest Bowl win