Missing woman found alive in submerged Jeep in Texas: cops

A missing Texas woman was found alive last week in a Jeep that plunged into a lake and was almost entirely submerged, police said.

The unidentified woman had been missing from Longview when she was found inside the black vehicle in Lake o’ the Pines on Friday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Pictures from the scene show the hood of the Jeep just barely visible above the water about 40 feet from the shore. The sheriff’s office’s statement said that a fisherman alerted authorities to the vehicle in the morning.





A missing woman was found alive in a submerged Jeep in Texas. Marion County Sheriff Office





The unidentified woman’s condition is currently unknown. Marion County Sheriff Office





The woman was found inside of the vehicle in the Lake o’ the Pines reservoir. Google Maps

The police and a local wrecking crew were getting ready to tow the car when they noticed someone was inside and moving.

“We do not know how long the Jeep was in the water,” Capt. Chuck Rogers told NPR of the incident.

After she was pulled from the boat, the woman was eventually transported to the hospital.

Her current condition and the circumstances of her disappearance are unknown.