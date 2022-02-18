Missing TV Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead, According To Police – Update

UPDATED: Shortly after sending out a plea for the public’s help finding missing actress Lindsey Pearlman, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that she has been found dead.

Per the LAPD: “Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner.”

Franklin and North Sierra Bonita Avenue is just south of Runyon Canyon Park which is, of course, a popular hiking spot.

At about 3 p.m., her cousin Savannah Pearlman confirmed the news on Twitter writing, “UPDATE: I’m deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance.”

The actress’ husband Vance Smith posted on Instagram, “The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m broken.”

PREVIOUSLY: The LAPD today is seeking the public’s help to find an actress who went missing in the East Hollywood area on Sunday. Lindsey Pearlman, 43, was last seen February 13 about noon in the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

“Pearlman failed to return home and has not been seen or heard from since,” police said in a statement. “Friends and family fear for her safety.”

Pearlman is described as white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time she went missing.

In hope of finding the actress more quickly, her cousin Savannah Pearlman shared on Twitter, “Lindsey drives a dark silver 2015 Honda Fit. CA license plate # 8ASD502” and also said her phone “last pinged on Sunset blvd.”

Lindsey Pearlman has recurred on General Hospital, Chicago Justice, BET+’s The Ms. Pat Show and, most recently, Vicious, which streams on Urbanflix.

The Chicago native has also worked on Empire, Seaky Pete, the Purge TV series and Selena: The Series.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call LAPD detectives at 213-996-1800; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

