Missing Texas mom Christina Powell found dead

A missing Texas mother who was last seen rushing to work nearly three weeks ago has been found dead inside her car in a shopping mall parking lot, police said Monday.

Christina Lee Powell’s body was discovered Saturday night after a security guard noticed a “foul odor” coming from the vehicle parked outside the Huebner Oaks Center in San Antonio.

The security guard approached the 39-year-old’s black 2020 Nissan Rogue after realizing the car had been parked in the same spot outside the mall for about a week, police said.

“He looked inside the vehicle and observed a body in the front passenger side seat and called 911,” police said.

Police said there was no apparent trauma to Powell’s body, but a medical examiner was carrying out an autopsy to determine her official cause of death.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Powell died.

The 39-year-old was last seen on a doorbell security camera leaving her home on July 5 to head to work.

Powell’s mother, Claudia Moble, said her daughter had called the office to say she was running late — but never showed up. @claudiamobley

Her purse and ID were found inside the car and used to positively identify her, cops said.

Powell’s mother, Claudia Moble, broke the news of her daughter’s death on Facebook, writing on Monday: “My beautiful daughter, Christina Powell, has been found, deceased. I am heartbroken. Thank you all for your prayers.”

Powell had been missing since July 5 after she set off from her San Antonio home to head to her paralegal job, her family said at the time.

She was captured on her doorbell security footage rushing to leave the house at about 10:30 a.m. — leaving behind her phone and Apple Watch.

Moble, who also lives at the home, said her daughter had called her office to let them know that she would be in late.

Cops said there was no apparent trauma to Powell’s body when it was discovered in her car, but an autopsy was being carried out to determine the cause of death. @claudiamobley

A colleague came to Powell’s home hours later when she failed to show at the office, Moble said.

“I felt like she was going, I believed she was going to work — and I think she felt like she was going to work,” Moble told Fox News soon after she reported Powell missing.

She added that nothing seemed out of the ordinary and that Powell hadn’t said anything remarkable to her mom before she left.

“We didn’t really have any kind of in-depth conversation. It was basically, ‘Good morning.’ She told me she was late,” Mobley said.

“Then, she was leaving for work and I told her to be careful. And I probably told her, ‘I love you.’”