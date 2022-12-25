Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang found dead

A Texas A&M University student who went missing on the day of his college graduation over a week ago has been found dead, police said.

The body of Tanner Hoang, 22, was discovered in Austin on Saturday, ABC News reported. Hoang was last seen the morning of Dec. 16 at The Trails at Wolf Pen apartment complex in College Station.

The mechanical engineering student’s family reported him missing when he failed to show up at a celebratory lunch before his graduation ceremony.

The Austin Police Department told KVUE that a body was found near Pennybacker Bridge on Saturday, but could not confirm whether it belonged to Hoang.

On Friday, Hoang’s silver 2009 Lexus was found near Pennybacker Bridge Overlook Trail at Highway 360 and the Colorado River. He appeared to have been driving westbound on Highway 21 after getting gas at a Shell station in nearby Caldwell.

“He was supposed to graduate but I’m not sure what happened that would cause him to leave,” his uncle, Bao Hoang, told ABC Waco affiliate KXXV, noting his sudden disappearance was out of character for the student.

“I think the last thing we know definitively is that he was on [Highway] 21 picking up gas to go in a westerly direction away from Bryan/College Station,” he added.

A Facebook group titled “Finding Tanner Hoang,” which amassed over 14,000 followers, confirmed the news of his death Saturday night.

There was allegedly no foul play involved in Hoang's death, according to a Facebook page dedicated to locating the missing student.

“This afternoon Tanner was found deceased in the vicinity of the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360,” the group’s administrator Michael C. Miller wrote.

“Tanner’s family wants everyone to know how much they have appreciated everyone’s help,” he added.