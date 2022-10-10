Missing teen’s parents receive pic of her ‘injured and unwell’

The parents of a 14-year-old Colorado girl who has been missing since leaving a football game with two mystery men said they’ve been sent a disturbing photo of her looking “injured and unwell.”

Chloe Campbell was possibly intoxicated when she was last seen 10 days ago walking along the Boulder Creek Trail after the nearby high school game on Sept. 30, her parents told CBC News.

“She was described by eyewitnesses as being with two men — older men, too old to be in high school,” her dad, David Campbell, told the outlet.

Since then, the teen’s panicked parents have received a series of dubious messages claiming that their daughter was hiding out in Arizona — and possibly even dead, Boulder police confirmed.

Alarmingly, they were also sent a photo from an anonymous source that only raised their concerns for their daughter’s safety.

“She looked injured and unwell,” her dad told CBS, without elaborating on exactly what the ominous image showed.

Apart from that, they have also been sent Snapchat messages claiming to be from their daughter, but originating from a handle that they “are not familiar with, her dad said.

“It could be anybody,” he said.

Police also confirmed that they “have been unable to confirm if these messages are, in fact, from Chloe or true.” The force did not mention the concerning photo, however.

Police said that “investigators are growing increasingly concerned about the teen’s safety as it is believed that she has no access to money or her medication,” without detailing what the medication would be needed for.

“She may be with an adult male,” the force said, listing her as missing and “at risk.”

Campbell and his wife, Jessica Knape, now fear their daughter may have been taken against her will and may even have been trafficked for sex.

They also held out hope that messages claiming the teen had run away from home could be true, begging her to come home.

“Chloe, honey, we love you so much. You are not in trouble,” her mom said.

“If you can come home, boy, just please do. And if you can’t, we will not stop until we find you,” she said.

While issuing an appeal, cops stressed that the reported sightings and messages from “friends who appear to have been in contact with Chloe” meant that “this case presently does not meet the criteria for the issuance of an Amber Alert.”