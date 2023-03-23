Missing San Francisco radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift found dead

Popular San Francisco radio host Jeffrey “JV” Vandergrift was found dead this week, nearly a month after he posted an alarming message on social media and went missing, authorities said.

Vandergrift’s body was found by police around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the San Francisco Bay by Pier 39, KRON4 reported.

No cause of death has been determined, the outlet said.

The tattooed on-air personality, 54, was reported missing on Feb. 23, just hours after he posted a concerning Instagram update thanking his followers for “a wonderful life-filed w joy, laughs, pain & struggle.”

He also changed his Twitter location to “the other side” before dropping off the grid.

At the time of his disappearance, Vandergrift was the longtime DJ of the Bay Area’s WiLD 94.4, which he hosted the day he vanished.

“The stuff I’ve been going through in my brain that they’re trying to figure out. Ugh,” he said during what would be his final show.





“The body and the pain and all that stuff, I can handle. What it’s doing to my brain I could never describe to you.”

Vandergrift was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2021, and frequently told listeners about his ongoing battle with brain fog, dizziness and bouts of depression.

His wife and co-host, Natasha Yi, wrote on March 1 that “personal information has recently been discovered that leads us to believe JV will not be coming back.”





“We are incredibly appreciative for the SFPD’s ongoing efforts in locating JV and they have asked us to keep the details to immediate family only. I know how painful this is for you to hear — please know that I have you in my thoughts,” she captioned the emotional update.

At the time of the tragic post, no foul play was suspected.