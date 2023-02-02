Missing rappers found dead days after canceled performance

Two missing rappers and their friend were found dead in an abandoned Michigan apartment building Thursday — nearly two weeks after they disappeared the night their gig was canceled.

Investigators discovered the bodies of Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens, who had been missing since the night of Jan. 21, in a building in Highland Park, near the Detroit border, two police sources told The Detroit News.

The three bodies were found under mounds of debris inside the apartment complex, Michigan state police said — without confirming the identities of the remains, the local outlet reported.

Squatters often use the abandoned building, according to cops.

Kelly, whose stage name was “Marley Whoop,” and Wicker, known as “B12,” had been scheduled to perform at a birthday party inside a Detroit lounge on the night they disappeared, but the show was canceled.

Kelly reportedly told his fiancée that his show at Lounge 31 had been canceled due to an equipment issue and planned to link up with his two friends to find some open mic events, The Detroit News reported.





He picked up Wicker and Givens that evening.

Kelly’s fiancée said she couldn’t reach him sometime after 7:30 p.m. after texting and calling his phone several times.

His car was later found in a different apartment complex in Warren, parked backwards. The license plate was missing and the spot where it belonged was covered in mud, investigators said.





A day before the bodies were found, Detroit police brought in a person of interest for questioning, sources told The Detroit News.

At least two of the mothers of the men had been contacted by police about the grisly discovery — though investigators said the remains haven’t been IDed, according to the local paper.

“They told me they found the three bodies. … I don’t know what I’m going to do; how I’m going to bury him,” Given’s mother Cat Fogle told the paper.

All three men had recently been paroled from prison, where they met one another, according to Kelly’s fiancée.