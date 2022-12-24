‘Missing’ poster circulates asking where Eric Adams is

Have you seen this mayor?

A New York nonprofit has skewered hizzoner for being absent from the five boroughs during a historic winter storm.

New York Communities for Change posted a tongue-and-cheek missing poster in response to a city tweet earlier this week showing city leaders — sans Adams — briefing the press about the weather.

“Have you seen this man? Retweet to help us find our city’s Mayor! WheresEric #MissingMayor,” the nonprofit wrote above a “Missing Mayor” flyer which also included Adams’ height, age and weight.

“LAST SEEN: Thursday, December 22nd leaving his city in the midst of a natural disaster,” the poster continued.

On Saturday Adams was also notably absent from a news conference with Gov. Hochul and a slew of other elected officials in Queens, discussing recovery efforts in the borough, where the Rockaways were hard hit by flooding.

The mayor is expected to return to the five boroughs in time for the Christmas Eve midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral Saturday, according to his public schedule.

Former City Councilman Sal Albanese tweeted Friday that the mayor had taken a jaunt down to Jamaica.

“I am told that @NYCMayor is on vacation in Jamaica! It shouldn’t be a secret,” Albanese posted.

“The person who communicated that to me is very reliable,” Albanese told The Post before declining further comment.

City Hall has so far refused to say where the party-loving mayor has decamped to. His reps did not respond to request for comment from The Post. William Farrington

City Hall has so far refused to say where the party-loving mayor has decamped to. His reps did not respond to requests for comment from The Post.

It’s far from the first time a city mayor has skipped down to enjoy some tropical R&R during a weather event. Former Mayor Bloomberg infamously packed off to Bermuda during a Christmas blizzard in 2010.