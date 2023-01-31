Missing Michigan teen Adriana Davidson found dead near school

A 15-year-old Michigan girl who disappeared Friday was found dead near her high school Monday afternoon, local authorities said.

A K-9 unit with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of Adriana Davidson, of Ann Arbor, just before 1 p.m. near the athletic fields outside Ann Arbor Pioneer High School, the office announced.

Davidson, who was known as Addy, was last seen by friends at the high school around 11 a.m. Friday. Her family reported her missing after she never returned home from school the same day.

Investigators learned that Davidson arrived at school via bus Friday morning, but left soon after, according to surveillance footage from the bus. She returned to school around noon, but never went back into the building, additional footage reviewed by investigators revealed.

Friends of the teen told police that she had said she wasn't feeling well.





Davidson’s body was found near the athletic fields outside Ann Arbor Pioneer High School. AP

Davidson’s brother Anthony Lopez said one of the girl’s best friends told him she sent her an alarming text just before 12:30 p.m.

“The text messages between her and her friend are time-stamped at 12:26 p.m. where she had texted my sister saying, ‘You straight?’ and then Addy responded saying, ‘No,’” Lopez told 7 Action News.

When the friend reportedly texted "Wym," an abbreviation for "What do you mean," Davidson never replied.





Davidson told her friends she wasn’t feeling well before she went missing on Monday. Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Offic

A student later found the teen’s cellphone on the school’s tennis court Friday afternoon and it was turned over to police.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office initially called the teen’s disappearance “suspicious.”

However, after locating her body, the office said investigators do not believe foul play was involved.

“At this early stage there are no indications of foul play,” the office said in a statement. “Our sincere condolences go out to the friends and family of Adriana.”