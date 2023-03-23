Missing Illinois woman found wrapped in sheet, dumped in shopping cart in Chicago alley

A missing Illinois woman last seen in January has been found dead, tied up, wrapped in a sheet and dumped in a shopping cart in a Chicago alleyway, according to authorities.

Rosa Chacon was last seen on Jan. 18, getting into an Uber car headed for an address on Western Avenue in Chicago, according to the private investigator hired by her family.

Chicago police found a 21-year-old woman’s remains less than 2.5 miles away from home on March 15, around 10:45 a.m. CT. She was pronounced dead at the scene and Area Four detectives launched a homicide investigation.

Chacon’s cause and manner of death were still pending Tuesday morning, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Rosa Chacon was reported missing on Jan. 18, after leaving her home in a ride-share vehicle.

Her family says Chacon didn’t order the Uber herself.

“I kept telling the cops, check the Uber out,” her mother told FOX 32 Chicago on Friday, as members of the community gathered outside her home to release balloons on what would have been the slain woman’s 22nd birthday.

Rosa Chacon, 21, was found dumped in a Chicago alley, wrapped in a sheet and packed into a shopping cart nearly two months after she was reported missing.

“Once you check the Uber out, they’ll let you know exactly where she went, the guy who ordered the Uber, because we didn’t have no information,” she said. “But they kept giving us the runaround.”

Chacon’s family, citing exasperation with the police investigation, hired a private investigator to look into the case independently.

The private detective, Jose Richart, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.