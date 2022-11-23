Missing Florida woman Mimose Dulcio’s body found, husband Jose Pacheco charged

The body of a missing Florida woman who is believed to have been killed by her husband was found in a wooded area of Miami-Dade County, police confirmed Tuesday night.

Police identified the remains as belonging to Broward County woman Mimose Dulcio, 39, after the body was discovered last Wednesday in the 5500 block of Northwest 204th Street, The Miami Herald reported.

Dulcio’s husband, 36-year-old Jose Luis Pacheco, was arrested in Miami-Dade County on Nov. 14 and charged with second-degree murder in his wife’s disappearance. He remains locked up in jail awaiting transfer back to Broward County, jail records show.

Dulcio was last seen on Nov. 10. When her sister called and received no answer, she went to the Fort Lauderdale area home she shared with Pacheco and found their bedroom door locked and two broken cellphones stuffed beneath the couch, police said.

Pacheco was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in his wife’s disappearance and killing his wife on Nov. 14. Broward County Sheriff’s Office

The home’s security cameras had also been destroyed, family members told WPLG. Dulcio and Pacheco were separated and were in the process of getting a divorce but still lived in the three-bedroom home together.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released a missing persons report on Nov. 11. Pacheco told investigators that he hadn’t had contact with Dulcio “in a couple of days and they were in the process of getting a divorce,” according to The Herald.

Police found evidence in the couple’s Dodge Charger that suggested Pacheco murdered Dulcio and then drove and dumped her body, police said.