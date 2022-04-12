Missing Florida teen Saige Stiles found safe

A missing Florida girl who vanished after telling a pal she was being followed has been found safe — and cops say she simply wanted to skip school.

Police in Port St. Lucie launched a search for Saige Stiles, 15, after she told her friend someone was on her tracks on her way to school early Monday.

The friend called 911 and fears mounted after police found her phone and backpack abandoned on the sidewalk.

Police units descended on the area and located surveillance footage that showed the teen walking behind houses in the area.

She was eventually located by a member of Florida’s Treasure Coast Guardian Angels chapter roughly 10 hours after placing the troubling call to her friend.

She was found safe — and cops said she was likely just playing hooky, according to a local NBC affiliate.

The person who found her said she seemed nervous and told him she was missing.

“At the end of the day, it’s not about if she was a runaway. It doesn’t matter if she is in danger, the only thing that matters is that she is home safe with her family,” Guardian Angel Michael Lincoln-McCreight told ABC 25.

“During follow up interviews, detectives learned Saige had a plan to skip school yesterday and at this time there is no evidence to support that she was being followed by someone,” the Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a statement.

The Treasure Coast High School student has been reunited with her family, according to reports.