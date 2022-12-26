Missing college student in Minnesota found dead on Christmas

A missing 20-year-old college student from Minnesota was found dead after leaving a bar on Christmas Eve without a jacket despite sub-zero temperatures.

George Musser’s body was discovered at around 7 p.m. on Christmas Day in Baytown Township, according to local police.

“There is no other information at this time as this case is still under investigation,” Baytown cops said Sunday.

Emily Dalbec, Musser’s cousin, confirmed the tragic news in a Facebook post, writing: “I am heartbroken to share that the police have found his body.”

Musser, a student at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, was last seen alive at Brian’s Bar in Stillwater, east of Minneapolis-St. Paul, just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Ally McKay told CBS Minneapolis that she spoke to Musser at around 1:30 a.m.

“He came up to the booth I was sitting in with my friends and he was talking to us,” she recalled. “And he told us he had to go to the bathroom and then he never returned.”

Police said Musser’s keys and wallet were found near the bar, and his car remained parked outside. Despite temperatures plunging down to minus 2 degrees that morning, the 20-year-old walked out of the drinking establishment wearing nothing but a pair of jeans, a flannel shirt and a stocking cap.

Friends and family launched a massive search for Musser, which continued into Sunday and came to involve more than 100 volunteers who spent hours searching for the missing man in the freezing cold.

Following the grim discovery Sunday, Heidi Kram, Musser’s other cousin, wrote in the description of a GoFundMe campaign that “this was not the outcome we were praying for. We know George has entered heaven and God and all of his family in heaven will take care of him until we can see him again.”

A candlelight vigil honoring Musser is scheduled for Monday evening in Stillwater.