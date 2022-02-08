Missing Carlstadt man found after 12 days, ending search by police and family

A 28-year-old Carlstadt man was found at University Hospital in Newark 12 days after he went missing, according to the city’s Police Department.

James Dugan told his family he was going to meet a woman in Newark on Jan. 27 and never returned, police said more than a week after his disappearance.

Catherine Adams, a spokesperson for the department, said officers from Newark and Carlstadt had checked area hospitals, including University Hospital, to no avail after Dugan was reported missing on Feb. 1.

But on Tuesday, the Newark Police Department was advised that Dugan had been a patient at University Hospital since Jan. 28, one day after his disappearance.

As authorities searched for Dugan, his sister pleaded for the public’s help in multiple Facebook posts under the name Sarah Elizabeth, and said he was last seen at the Riviera Hotel in Newark.

She confirmed he was found on Tuesday via direct message but did not immediately share further details.

James Dugan of Carlstadt

Nicholas Katzban is a breaking news reporter for NorthJersey.com. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @nicholaskatzban

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Carlstadt NJ: Missing man found after 12-day search by police