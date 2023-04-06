Missing California man found dead in Mexico: authorities

A body of a missing Northern California man was found in a shallow grave in Mexico on Wednesday, prosecutors said.

Wilmer “Dino” Trivett, was abducted and killed by a Mexican man and his sister, whom he allegedly got into a heated dispute with following a car accident, prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said.

The 80-year-old, who had been visiting Mexico and living out a camper trailer, was last seen Feb. 11, authorities said.

A specially trained dog made the grim discovery of Trivett’s body, which was hidden in a shallow pit in the town of Todos Santos, located on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.

State prosecutor Daniel de la Rosa said the siblings, who have not been publicly identified, were arrested on homicide charges in connection to the killing.

BNO News reported their first names are Juan Hector and Joseline Guadalupe.





The siblings and Trivett reportedly got into an argument following the car accident. Prosecutors said Trivett had paid the pair $50,000 Mexican pesos, or about $2,700 USD, either to cover damages to their vehicle or their injuries.

Months later and still enraged from the accident, the greedy pair decided that the payment wasn’t enough. The two then abducted and killed Trivett, prosecutors said.

“However, months went by and this person was left with the feeling that it wasn’t enough,” de la Rosa said, according to BNO News.





“Then this person and his sister went to where the American was camping and kidnapped him, and then they took his life.”

Trivett, who is originally from Markleeville, a northern California town near Lake Tahoe, had been living out of his camper truck along Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.





Nearly two weeks after his disappearance, authorities discovered Trivett’s camper had been burnt down on Feb. 23.