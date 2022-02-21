The Daily Beast

My Cousin Allegedly Killed His Wife and Cast Her Vote for Trump

On Mother's Day 2020, 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew went missing in Salida, Colorado. The mother of two adult daughters, Suzanne is the wife of my first cousin and childhood hero, Barry Morphew. Though Suzanne's body has not been found, Barry has been charged with her murder. He is out of jail on bond, and goes to trial later this year.Barry is a few years older than me, roughly the same difference in age between his father Rodger and m