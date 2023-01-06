Missing British schoolgirl found in Trinidad as police investigate disappearance

Delika White Lezama

A British teenager who went missing while on holiday with her family in Trinidad more than two weeks ago has been found safe and well by police in Trinidad and Tobago.

Delika White Lezama,13, of Greenford, London, disappeared while on a trip with her mother and brother to Trinidad to visit their grandmother.

The teenager was last seen on a back road after going to a corner shop near her grandmother’s house in Sangre Grande town at around 4 pm on December 17.

Speaking from the southern Caribbean island, team captain Vallence Rambharat, who was leading the search with his group Hunters Search and Rescue to locate the teenager, said that she has been located and was being reunited with her family.

“Delika White Lezama has been safely located at 5:15 pm this evening. After weeks of hard work by her family, the anti-kidnapping unit of the Trinidad police, the Sangre Grande police officers, and the Hunters Search and Rescue team, it has paid off. She has been found. The matter is still receiving the attention of the [police],” Mr Rambharat said.

Delika White Lezama was last seen after visiting a corner shop last month

Her family desperately began searching for her after realising she hadn’t come home 10 minutes later but were unable to find any trace of the teenager.

Since her disappearance, the family has sent several messages to Delika’s phone which had been delivered but appear not to have been read.

Her mum said: “The police told me they have some camera footage from the area that she walked, and they’re still waiting for footage of people around the area as well.

“The police have searched people’s houses, but we haven’t found her. They’ve searched the rivers and the bushes to see if she’s in the area.”

Mr Rambharat, whose organisation searches for missing persons in Trinidad and Tobago, said that they work closely with the local police to share and gather information.

“We all worked together on this and we are happy that she was found safe this afternoon,” Mr Rambharat said.”The police investigations are continuing and ongoing.”

Trinidad police say that there is not much that can be said right now as they impose a news blackout.

A local official said that the matter still has to be fully investigated by the police.

“The police need to know what really happened to her and where she was all this time that she was reported missing,” the official said. “They will be speaking to her to find out more.”