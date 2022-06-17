missile threat almost everywhere in Ukraine

Roman Petrenko — Thursday, 16 June 2022, 10:59

Russian leader Vladimir Putin decided to launch missiles during the Kyiv visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda

Details: As of 10.55 am, almost every region of Ukraine is on air alert due to the threat of missiles, with the exception of the Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi and Donetsk oblasts, the occupied Kherson region and Crimea.

People are being asked to stay inside shelters until the alert is lifted.

Reminder: On the morning of 16 June, the first photos appeared of the French, German and Italian leaders travelling to Kyiv on a special train: Macron, Scholz and Draghi were photographed in the same carriage.

Uncertainty hung over the leaders’ visit until the last minute. On the evening of 15 June, Western media reported, citing sources, that Macron, Scholz and Draghi were indeed planning to travel together to Kyiv on Thursday to show support for Ukraine and discuss its application to join the EU.

The European Commission is expected to issue its opinion on the EU accession bids of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova on 17 June.