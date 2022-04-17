Missile hits José Andrés’ humanitarian kitchen in Ukraine

A missile struck a humanitarian kitchen run by chef José Andrés’ organization in Ukraine, wounding four members of the team, the nonprofit said.

The blast hit the World Central Kitchen in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Saturday, the Michelin star chef said.

“The @WCKitchen team and our fellow Ukrainians are unnerved but safe after a missile attack on a restaurant in Kharkiv,” Andrés wrote on Twitter.

“Giving food in the middle of a senseless war is an act of courage, resilience, resistance… and we will continue cooking.”

Nate Mook, chief executive of the nonprofit kitchen, also confirmed the missile strike and shared a video of burnt cars, debris and other destruction around the neighborhood.

“Just a tremendous amount of carnage left behind for no reason. In this area, there are offices there are residences. People live here. People work here people cook here and it’s absolutely horrific brutality,” Mook said in the video.

Though there were no casualties in the restaurant, Mook said that they were “told that one person was killed in this strike.”

In an update Sunday, Mook said the injured staffers were “doing well” and that the team wants to continue providing food to people displaced by the war.

“Truly in awe at the bravery of our @WCKitchen partners!” he wrote.

Mook said the team was moving all the food products and equipment from the kitchen to another location in Kharkiv.

“The work doesn’t stop!” he tweeted.

The World Central Kitchen is a humanitarian kitchen run by chef José Andrés with locations in nearly 30 cities. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for SOBEWFF®

The organization launched by Andrés aims to provide meals in disaster and war zones.

In Ukraine, the nonprofit has locations in nearly 30 cities and has been giving out nearly 30,000 meals a day.