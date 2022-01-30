Miss USA 2019 And ‘Extra’ Correspondent Was 30 – The Hamden Journal

Cheslie Kryst, who was crowned Miss USA in 2019 and was a correspondent on , died by suicide in New York City on Sunday. She was 30.

Her family confirmed the news in a statement released to the Washington Post. Police told the outlet she jumped from an apartment building.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” the statement reads. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on.”

Kryst was born in Jackson, Michigan but later moved to South Carolina where she graduated from the University of South Carolina, the Darla Moore School of Business, and later North Carolina’s Wake Forest University School of Law. She was a former Miss Carolina who went on to wear the Miss USA crown in 2019.

She was later hired as a correspondent on the magazine series Extra. Her teammates released a statement after her death.

“Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our “Extra” family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends,” the Twitter post reads.