Miss Ukraine’s journey from washing restaurant floors in a besieged Kyiv to stunning onstage as an angelic avenger is a wartime Cinderella story

Miss Ukraine, Viktoriia Apanasenko, in her Warrior of Light costume.Viktoriia Apanasenko

Miss Ukraine entered this year’s Miss Universe pageant despite Russia’s invasion of her country.

On the catwalk, she debuted a costume inspired by the Archangel Michael, a protector and warrior.

Viktoria Apanasenko’s costume was created in four months under brutal conditions caused by the war.

During the costume portion of this year’s Miss Universe pageant, Miss Ukraine aimed to make a statement.

Standing out from the typical feathered and sequined bodysuits and headdresses, Viktoriia Apanasenko wielded a sword and dressed in a handmade outfit inspired by the archangel Michael, the guardian of soldiers and the patron of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

“Michael fights with evil and he wins.” Apanasenko told Insider.

With her costume, Apanasenko wanted to bring the world’s attention to the war in Ukraine while representing her country. “I wanted to translate my personality in this costume. I want to translate the strong power that is inside people.”

The costume features a pair of complex extending wings with a 16-foot wingspan in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, billowing white sleeves, and a crown made of spikelets of wheat — one of the national symbols of her country.

The costume took an all-Ukrainian design team four months to complete under brutal conditions due to the Russian invasion, with designers working through frequent power losses and blaring air raid sirens. The team worked in candlelight with limited supplies to create the “Warrior of Light” look, which Apanasenko said was an honor to wear and represent her people.

“It’s so important for others to see when other people in such a horrible time can create something beautiful, can create something positive,” Apanasenko told Insider. “It’s a costume not only about Ukrainian people, it’s about all people who fight for their rights, who fight for their values, who fight for their life — and this costume must be a support for them.”

The headwear is made of spikelets of wheat, one of the national symbols of Ukraine.Viktoriia Apanasenko

Before traveling to New Orleans, Louisiana to compete in the 71st Miss Universe competition, Apanasenko was volunteering with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, preparing food for the army and for victims of the war. She told Insider she was contacted by her organizational committee to attend the Miss Universe pageant while she was washing the floors of the restaurant where she worked.

“I was surprised because I feel so horrible at that time, but I understand that it’s so important to be a voice of your country right now,” Apanasenko told Insider.

She added: “I see a lot of broken lives. Some people lose their homes. Some people lost their land, some people lost their parents or children. But every time I see strong power inside of people — that’s why I chose a warrior, because it shows how Ukrainians fight right now for the future, for their freedom, for their independence, for every inch of our land and for our history.”

Symbolic wings are burned in battle, but not broken, Apanasenko told Insider. The wings are encased in blue and gold armor in the colors of the Ukrainian flag and decorated with various Ukrainian ornaments.Viktoriia Apanasenko

