‘Miss Congeniality’ scene-stealer Heather Burns reminds us that April 25 is ‘the perfect date’

William Shatner and Heather Burns in Miss Congeniality. (Warner Bros.)

The 2000 action-comedy Miss Congeniality was a star vehicle in the truest sense for Sandra Bullock, the Speed and Practical Magic actress who flaunted the full extent of her comedic chops in an unforgettable turn as an uncouth FBI agent who poses as a beauty pageant contestant.

But the film’s most famous line probably belongs to one of Bullock’s co-stars – and it wasn’t one of the most bold-faced, either – Michael Caine or Benjamin Bratt or William Shatner or Candace Bergen.

It’s from Heather Burns, who plays Cheryl Frasier – aka Miss Rhode Island.

“Describe your perfect date,” Miss United States host Stanley Fields (Shatner) instructs Cheryl during an onstage interview session.

“It’s a tough one,” Cheryl giggles uncomfortable before dropping this gem: “I’d have to say April 25. Because it’s not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket.”

Burns celebrated her iconic line Monday with a post on Instagram marking the date. “Wishing everyone love, light, and a PERFECT DATE!” Burns wrote in a caption to a photo from the film featuring herself and Bullock.

Miss Rhode Island is way off-course – Stan’s colloquial use of “perfect date” obviously refers to a romantic outing. But one of the reasons the joke works so well is because, as far as her misinterpretation goes, Cheryl makes a great point: The end of April is generally beautiful, weather-wise, in most parts of the country.

It’s no wonder Cheryl winds up winning Miss United States at the end of the movie (spoiler alert) – with Bullock’s special agent Gracie Hart (who saves Cheryl from a detonating tiara) being named first runner-up.

That also allowed Burns to return for the 2005 sequel Miss Congeniality: Armed and Fabulous as Miss United States.

Burns’s other movie credits include You’ve Got Mail, Two Weeks Notice (also with Bullock), Bewitched and Manchester by the Sea.

She’s married to actor Ajay Naidu, who owns plenty of iconic lines himself from his role as Samir Nagheenanajar in the 1999 cult classic Office Space.