Miss Argentina, Wife Miss Puerto Rico Celebrate Argentina’s World Cup

mariana varela and fabiola valentin

We’re all Argentinian today.

Mariana Varela, also known as Miss Argentina, and her wife Fabiola Valentín, also known as Miss Puerto Rico, celebrated Varela’s home country’s victory in this year’s World Cup by donning matching Messi jerseys and sharing a kiss.

In what’s being called one of the best World Cup finals ever, Argentina beat France over the weekend after a penalty shootout. This was Argentina’s third World Cup championship, and its first since 1986. Lionel Messi was awarded the Golden Ball for best overall player.

“Every moment was special… from holding the hand of the love of my life throughout the game, to sharing the last penalty kick with my dad via video call,” Varela wrote on her Instagram.

“This for Argentina is culture, passion, joy, and pride – a lot of pride – the same we have every time we see our national team play. But this time sharing the celebration of being the champions of the world.”

She also thanked God for making her Argentinian, her wife for being there with her, and the national team for winning.

Varela and Valentín revealed that they secretly got married earlier this year. Varela, who was Miss Universe Argentina 2019, and Valentín, who was Miss Grand Puerto Rico 2020, revealed that they had been dating for two years and got married on October 28 of this year.

They posted the happy news on Instagram, writing in Spanish, “After deciding to keep our relationship private, we’ve opened the doors to it on a special day.”

