‘Misogynist’ MSNBC guest hit for Lauren Boebert ‘Onlyfans’ jab

WASHINGTON – A Democratic strategist was slammed on social media after crassly suggesting during a MSNBC appearance Wednesday night that far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert could turn to pornography if she loses her shockingly close Colorado House race.

Kurt Bardella made the boorish joke after “The ReidOut” host Joy Reid asked what job “the second-most popular congressperson in MAGA” would have if voters booted her from Congress after closing her Rifle, Colo. restaurant in July.

“I guess there might be a gain for OnlyFans,” Bardella answered.

Bardella’s fellow guest, former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) was visibly stunned at the response, her jaw dropping as MSNBC cut away to a graphic of the race between Boebert and her opponent, Democrat Adam Frisch.

Boebert herself fired back at Bardella, tweeting Thursday: “Liberals even suck at feminism. Can y’all do anything right?”

Bardella attempted to apologize in a Twitter thread, but couldn’t resist taking a shot at Republicans anyway, writing: “I have zero appetite for the faux-outrage coming from the MAGA-ites because we all know they don’t give a rip about sexism, misogyny or equality. They are hypocrites of the first order. Just look at their standard-bearer”.

Kurt Bardella was ripped for saying that Lauren Boebert would join only fans if she lost her race for congress. Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

That failed to impress other social media users.

“This is the so-called apology a 12-year-old boy gives after his parents and principal force him to say he’s sorry for calling a girl in school a slut and ugly,” wrote Newsbusters managing editor Curtis Houck.

“I am not a Magaite….and you are still a misogynist,” responded National Review contributor Pradheep J. Shanker. “You don’t get to play this game. You either support women…or don’t. There is no middle ground on this. Even for women that you hate, or are awful. YOU ARE THE HYPOCRITE HERE.”

Boebert is in a tightly-locked race for her second term in the House. AP

“If part of your ‘apology’ is explaining why you weren’t wrong to say such things about

@laurenboebert in the first place, you’re not apologizing,” agreed Virginia Kruta of The Daily Wire. “And if sexist comments are only wrong when directed at women who agree with you, well, they’re not the hypocrites.”

As of 3:30 p.m., Boebert led Frisch by around 800 votes with 97.6% of the expected vote reported.

Bardella was criticized for his apology on the matter. MSNBC

“It is a lesson to everybody that every single vote matters,” Frisch told MSNBC later Wednesday night.

The close outcome appeared to surprise Boebert herself, who kept mostly mum in the media before tweeting “Winning!” when the race started turning in her favor Thursday afternoon.