Mishael Morgan Makes History as First Black Woman to Win – The Hamden Journal

Mishael Morgan made history Friday by becoming the first Black actress to win in the Outstanding Lead Actress category at the Daytime Emmys. She plays Amanda Sinclair on The Young and the Restless.

After receiving a standing ovation, Morgan took the stage to thank her family and fans before acknowledging the significance of her win.

“I was born on a tiny island in the Caribbean, and I’m now standing on an international stage and I am being honored regardless of the color of my skin, regardless of my passport, for being the best at what I do,” she said. “Now there are little girls around the world and no matter what the industry, the vocation … they can strive to be the best.”

“I need to thank the fans and everybody sitting at home,” she added. “They embraced me when I came on this show and I am so immensely proud of our generation. We are breaking glass ceilings left right and center and I am so honored to be a vessel and to experience this moment. Everybody out there today, we can do this thing called equality and unity together.”

Morgan joined the CBS drama in 2013.