Miramax TV Taps David R. Shraga As Head Of Business & Legal Affairs – The Hamden Journal

Miramax TV is bolstering its executive ranks with the addition of David R. Shraga as SVP and Head of Business & Legal Affairs for the studio’s Global Television operations. Shraga will report to Head of Global TV Marc Helwig, and is responsible for all domestic and international co-production relationships, above the line deal making, licensing, and distribution agreements.

Shraga is overseeing production in London of Guy Ritchie’s scripted series The Gentlemen for Netflix UK, and has overseen production in Istanbul of The Turkish Detective, the first Hollywood international drama series produced in Istanbul for Paramount+.

Prior to his move to Miramax, Shraga rose through the ranks at Universal Studio Group and NBC Entertainment. In his latest role as Vice President of Business Affairs, he oversaw policy and strategy, along with the negotiation of talent, development, production, licensing, and distribution deals for all U.S. and global facing scripted television series for the studio’s portfolio of international production companies.

Notable projects have included Clickbait for Netflix; the award winning We Are Lady Parts on Channel 4 (UK) and Peacock; Grand Crew for NBC; Child’s Play for USA/Syfy; Hanna which ran for three seasons at Amazon; Tales of the City for Netflix, and A Friend of the Family for Peacock, and the documentary series The Case Against Adnan Syed for HBO.