Miramax TV Expands Executive Team With Three – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Miramax is bolstering its team with the hire of three executives who all come to the independent studio from Netflix. Mirsada Abdool Raman has been named VP of Television Development. In her new role, she will oversee all aspects of development across Miramax TV’s slate, reporting to Head of Global TV Marc Helwig.

Miramax also has named Meg Norton as VP of Film Production Finance. She will report to Andrew Golov, EVP Production. Rounding out the executive team additions is Kathrene Gawel who has been tapped as VP of Business & Legal Affairs, reporting to Thom Zadra, General Counsel & EVP, Business and Legal Affairs.

Raman started her career at CAA in the TV Scripted International department before transitioning to Netflix where she helped develop U.S. projects and co-productions. There, she returned to her international roots, moving to Mumbai, India, where she formed content strategy for the India slate and set up shows, including Sri Rao’s The Fame Game. In 2020, she returned stateside to join Sri in launching his production company, Sri & Company. She spent the last couple of years as Head of Development for Sri & Company under the company a first-look deal at Netflix, shepherding a slate of shows created by South Asian talent.

Norton moves to Miramax from Netflix where she managed large and small-scale budgets throughout all stages of the production cycle for Netflix’s Independent Film Team for the past four years. Prior to that, Norton worked as both a production and post-production accountant on several television series and films on location and at Trevanna Post, Inc.

Gawel also joins Miramax from Netflix where she worked on above-the-line development and production deals for the streamer’s studio films. She previously worked in the Contracts Department for the Writers Guild of America West. Gawel began her career as an associate at Cytowski & Partners specializing in VC financing rounds.

“Meg Norton, Mirsada Abdool Raman, and Kathrene Gawel are the type of talented, agile, and innovative executives integral to Miramax as the studio navigates the demands of global audiences and consumers,” said Bill Block, CEO of Miramax. “We’re delighted to welcome them into the fold.”

Miramax TV’s slate includes The Untitled Chuck Barris Project with Apple TV+; a series based on Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen with Netflix; The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, a series adaptation of the award-winning play, in development with ITV; The Henna Artist series adaptation, starring and executive produced by Freida Pinto with Netflix; The Turkish Detective with Paramount+, shooting in Istanbul; an adaptation of Alex Michaelides’ novel The Maidens with Scott Steindorff and Dylan Russell’s Stone Village; a revival of Project Greenlight, returning next year to HBO Max, in partnership with Issa Rae’s Hoorae Media and Alfred Street; a series adaptation of Robert Altman’s 1994 fashion industry satire Prêt-à-Porter for Paramount+; Brighter Than a Thousand Suns, a limited series directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel based on the nonfiction bestseller; and a series adaptation of Michael Ondaatje’s novel The English Patient with BBC.