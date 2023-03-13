Mira Sorvino Slams Oscars In Memoriam’s Omission Of Father Paul Sorvino – The Hamden Journal

Actress Mira Sorvino has spoken out against the Film Academy for omitting her father Paul Sorvino from their In Memoriam segment at the 95th Academy Awards.

Sorvino first took to Twitter on Sunday night to share: “I for one am remembering Dad on this Oscars night…” Accompanying the comment was a loving tribute to her actor dad, who died of natural causes last July, aged 83 — a video of her own 1996 Oscar win for Mighty Aphrodite, which an emotional Paul Sorvino was in the room to see.

Sorvino went on to say in a note posted to Twitter on Monday that she’s “incredibly hurt and shocked that my father’s lifelong, irreplaceable, enormous contribution to the world of cinema was overlooked by whomever made that list. We his adoring family, and you, his adoring public, know just how unique and incredible he was. We hope @theacademy does something to put this right.”

Added the Shining Vale and American Crime Story actress: “It is baffling beyond belief that my beloved father and many other amazing brilliant departed actors were left out. The Oscars forgot about Paul Sorvino, but the rest of us never will!!”

Paul Sorvino was one of a number of notable figures to have been left out of this year’s In Memoriam segment. Among them were Charlbi Dean, the lead actress of Best Picture nominee Triangle of Sadness, who died suddenly last August at the age of 32; Emmy nominee Anne Heche, who passed last August following a car crash; Saving Private Ryan‘s Tom Sizemore, who died on March 3rd after suffering a brain aneurysm; and Fiddler on the Roof‘s Chaim Topol, who passed on March 8.

Boasting over 170 film and television credits, Paul Sorvino is remembered for turns in such classic films as Goodfellas, Nixon and Romeo + Juliet, and much more. Read our obituary of the iconic actor here.

This year’s Oscars, taking place at the Dolby Theatre, saw A24’s breakthrough film Everything Everywhere All at Once lead in wins at a tally of seven — the most secured by any film since 2013’s Gravity. Mira Sorvino’s social media criticisms of the Oscars and tribute to her father can be found below.