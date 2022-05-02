Mira Sorvino Rom-Com ‘Most Guys Are Losers’ Acquired By Gravitas Ventures – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired worldwide rights to the romantic comedy Most Guys Are Losers, starring Andy Buckley (The Office), Keith David (Nope), Mira Sorvino (Shining Vale), Grace Fulton (Shazam!), Paul Sorvino (Goodfellas) and Belmont Camelli (Peacock’s Saved by the Bell), for release in theaters and on VOD on July 1st.

In the film from writer-director Eric Ustian, which is set over Thanksgiving weekend in Chicago, a college kid from California seeks approval from his girlfriend’s dad, a bar owner and the author of a dating book titled, Most Guys are Losers. Lee Amalfi and Anthony Clementi produced, with Ustian, Mark Berzins, Greg Stubblefield and Dan Ustian exec producing, and Maximilian Bustamante and Yuly Springer serving as associate producers.

“To work with the Oscar Winner Mira Sorvino and her dad, Paul, was an honor. Andy Buckley combines the comedic timing from his role in The Office, with a heart felt and nuanced performance,” said Ustian. “Thank you to the ensemble cast that includes the iconic Keith David, along with young rising stars, Grace Fulton, Belmont Camile, and Michael Provost. When you work with actors with such experience and talent, it is a joy to be on set, and it transcends to our heartwarming film.”

“Most Guys Are Losers is a classic romantic comedy that fans of the genre are sure to love,” added Gravitas Ventures’ Manager of Acquisitions, Brett Rogalsky. “Gravitas is thrilled to be able to share it with audiences this summer.”

Gravitas Ventures is a distributor of indie features and documentaries founded in 2006, which sold to multi-platform media company Anthem Sports & Entertainment last November, and recently announced the launch of the new theatrical release label, Gravitas Premiere. Recent releases from the company include Michael Lembeck’s Queen Bees; Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s Our Friend, starring Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson, and Jason Segel; Vanguard, directed by Stanley Tong and starring Jackie Chan; and Andy Tennant’s The Secret: Dare to Dream, starring Katie Holmes.

Rogalsky negotiated the deal for Most Guys Are Losers on behalf of Gravitas Ventures, with Ustian on behalf of the filmmakers.