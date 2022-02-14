Mip Owner RX France Post-Merger Restructure Gathers Pace – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: A restructure at the company behind Mipcom, Mip TV and associated markets is gathering pace and several people working on the annual TV industry events have left in the past few weeks.

The Hamden Journal is aware of around half a dozen staff who have exited and were previously working mainly on the markets in areas such as sales, legal and admin. Others have left RX France recently but were working across its portfolio of events. RX France also organizes events in areas such as technology, agriculture and property.

The departures come as a result of a restructure initiated last June when Mip operator Reed Midem merged with Reed Expositions France to form RX France, which brought together a “portfolio of outstanding brands, leaders in their respective sectors and markets, as well as merging the experience and professionalism of our teams,” according to CEO Michel Filzi’s statement at the time.

Synergies driven by the merger are understood to have led to a number of the departures and RX France is now looking for people to fill newly-created roles working across all the Mip Markets, incorporating Mip TV, Mipcom, Mip Cancun and Mip China, along with the ESports Bar Event.

The latter will be staged alongside Mip TV and Canneseries in early April, when that event returns in person for the first time in three years.

A spokesman for MIPMarkets declined to comment.

More than 100 exhibitors are confirmed for Mip TV including the likes of CJ E&M, Cineflix Rights, DCD Rights and Lionsgate. Major UK distributors are understood to be considering whether to exhibit.

Former Disney exec and DAZN Chairman Kevin Mayer is delivering the keynote, alongside Moonbug Entertainment CEO René Rechtman, with Sky Studios CEO Cécile Frot-Coutaz also speaking.

October’s larger Mipcom event took place in person for the first time in two years and, while less attended than previous editions as nations emerged from lockdown, execs reported relishing the opportunity to return to networking and some form of normality.