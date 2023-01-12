‘Minx’ Season 2 Picked Up by Starz Following HBO Max Cancellation

“Minx” has been picked up by Starz following the show’s surprise cancellation by HBO Max.

Starz will now air the recently completed second season of the comedy series as well as the first season. The move to the premium cabler is a natural one, as “Minx” is produced by Lionsgate, the parent company of Starz.

More from Variety

“We have always felt this show would be a perfect fit for our brand with our dedication to narratives by, about and for women,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz. “Starz is proud to be the new home for this incredible show that has drawn in well-deserved critical acclaim. We’re excited to welcome Ellen and the talented ‘Minx’ team to the network and can’t wait to bring its passionate fans the second season.”

“Minx” aired its first season on HBO Max in March 2022, with the streaming service renewing it for a second season that May. But in December, HBO Max canceled the show just before Season 2 was to finish filming in a cost-cutting move, while also pulling Season 1 off the service.

Ellen Rapoport, “Minx” creator, showrunner and executive producer, said, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Starz family, and for the opportunity to introduce Minx to a brand new audience. We’ve found the perfect home. Our writers, cast and crew have created something truly special in Season 2, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

“Minx” is set in 1970s Los Angeles. Per the official logline, the show “centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.” The cast also includes Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya. Elizabeth Perkins joined the second season as recurring character Constance.

Story continues

“We are so proud of our beloved ‘Minx’ and are thrilled that it has a wonderful new home on Starz,” said executive producer Paul Feig. “That audiences will be able to watch Ellen and our cast’s amazing new season two as well as rewatch or discover season one for the first time has us jumping for joy and thanking our lucky Starz.”

Along with Rapoport and Feig, Dan Magnante executive produces via Feigo Entertainment. Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg also executive produce, with Goldenberg haveing directed the pilot. Johnson serves as a co-executive producer. “Minx” is produced by Lionsgate Television.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.