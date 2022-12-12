‘Minx’ Season 2 Canceled by HBO Max After Production Wraps

“Minx” has gone out of print after all. HBO Max canceled its period comedy series after it was picked up for a second season last May.

Sources from Lionsgate, the production company behind the series, confirmed the cancellation to IndieWire. According to the sources, production on Season 2 recently wrapped before HBO Max opted to cancel the series, but Lionsgate TV hopes to shop the series to other outlets.

“We have enjoyed a good partnership with HBO Max and are working closely to find a new opportunity for ‘Minx,’ so current, and new viewers, can continue this journey with us,” Lionsgate said in a statement.

In addition to canceling the second season, HBO Max will also remove the first season, which premiered in March, from the platform. The nixing of “Minx” is the latest cancelation of previously greenlit projects at the streamer, including the DC movie “Batgirl” and several animated series. In addition, the comedy is the latest of dozens of series to be removed from the streamer, such as “Generation,” “The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo,” “12 Dates of Christmas,” and “Infinity Train.”

Created and showrun by Ellen Rapoport, “Minx” is set in Los Angeles during the ’70s, and focuses on Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest feminist activist attempting to start a magazine for women’s issues who winds up working with pornography publisher Doug Renetti (Jake Johnson) to make the first erotic magazine for women. Other cast members in the series include Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Oscar Montoya, Lennon Parham, and Michael Angarano. In September, the series added Elizabeth Perkins for a Season 2 recurring role.

Rapoport executive produces “Minx” with Ben Karlin, pilot director Rachel Lee Goldenberg, and Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment. Johnson co-executive produced.

“Minx” received largely positive reviews from critics when it premiered this spring. In his review for the series, IndieWire critic Ben Travers gave the series a B+ rating and wrote, “After just five episodes, it’s clear ‘Minx’ has its own story to tell. As far as first impressions go, this one is fit to print.”

