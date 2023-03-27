minus 5 Russian cars – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

The Russian column of armoured vehicles, which was heading to Kherson Oblast via the Kerch Bridge, was “driving over the speed limit”; as a result, Russian invaders lost five cars.

Source: press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: Defence Intelligence reports that on 26 March, a column of five Z-STS Akhmat vehicles of the 34th Motorized Rifle Brigade was travelling along the Kerch Bridge in the direction of the occupied Crimea.

Quote: “However, according to official data, they were prevented from making their way to the end by ‘speeding and non-compliance with a safe distance while driving as part of a column’. As a result, four out of five cars require significant repairs.”

More details: Defence Intelligence reports that the Akhmats were travelling to Kherson Oblast and were supposed to complete the units of Russian invaders operating on the Prydniprovsk front.

