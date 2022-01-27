Minnie Mouse rocks a new Stella McCartney-designed pantsuit

Minnie Mouse wears a version of her iconic outfit at Hong Kong Disneyland on June 18, 2020. (Photo: Anthony WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

Minnie Mouse has a stylish new ensemble in her closet, but not everyone — especially not Candace Owens — is a fan.

Disneyland Paris announced Tuesday that the famous character will slip into her “First Ultrachic Pantsuit,” designed by Stella McCartney, at its Parisian property. The look is a dark blue pantsuit featuring “a new take on her signature polka dots,” with, of course, a matching bow. Minnie will sport the new clothes at Walt Disney Studios Park, one of the two theme parks on-site, beginning March 6, in honor of Women’s History Month. It’s one of the so-called “dazzling details” that will mark the resort’s 30th anniversary.

Owens appeared on Fox News — where anchor Jesse Watters began the segment by saying that Disney is “totally changing Minnie Mouse” — the following night.

Owens said the company is “making [Minnie] more masculine,” and she clearly did not approve.

“This is why people don’t take these people seriously,” Owens said. “They’re taking all of these things that nobody was offended by. It’s like they have to get rid of them and destroy them because they’re bored. You know, they’re absolutely bored. They’re trying to destroy fabrics of our society, pretending that there’s issues.”

She suggested such a change is an attempt to divert attention from real problems.

“So, everybody looks over here,” Owens said. “Look at Minnie Mouse! Don’t look at inflation, Jesse. Look at Minnie Mouse! The world is going forward because you’ve got her in a pantsuit. Never mind that you can’t get anything at the grocery store and you can’t buy a piece of bacon unless you’ve got $30 in your pocket. At least we’re addressing the real problem, which is Minnie Mouse.”

The topic also sparked a lot of comments on Twitter, where “Minnie Mouse” was trending Thursday.

People rightly pointed out that Minnie has worn multiple garments, including pants, over the years. In fact, a promotional video released by the park on the same day showed Minnie, as well as Mickey, Goofy, Donald, Daisy and more in a fashion show, modeling other new costumes they’ll wear for the big event. In that, Minnie wears an iridescent pink dress.

Others compared the backlash to last week’s announcement from candymaker Mars Wrigley that its M&Ms mascots have undergone a permanent makeover, a “fresh, modern take” on their appearances and personalities. Most notably, the female candies, now known simply as Brown and Green, changed their shoes. Brown wears lower high heels than she had in the past, while Green has traded high-heeled go-go boots for sneakers.