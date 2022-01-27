The Hamden Journal

Minnie Mouse Changes Dress For Pantsuit, Sparks Uproar From Partisans – The Hamden Journal

Minnie Mouse Changes Dress For Pantsuit, Sparks Uproar From Partisans – The Hamden Journal

As the world teeters on the brink of war in Ukraine, reels as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to disrupt, and continues to suffer from climate change, inflation, and supply chain shortages, the biggest news of the week came down to one thing: Minnie Mouse is changing her look.

Even though Disney has several characters that don’t wear pants, the fact that Minnie Mouse is changing from her traditional red polka dot dress to a Stella McCartney designer pantsuit sparked outrage, amusement, and a windfall of online attention for a cartoon character’s wardrobe choices.

As with almost everything, reactions down to politics. Conservative Candace Owens was seeing red (or, more accurately, wasn’t seeing red) and claimed a more sinister agenda was at work in the costume change, while the other side of the aisle dismissed the rants as yet another distraction from the real issues.

A sample of opinions:

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.