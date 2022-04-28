Minnesota Vikings draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Minnesota Vikings draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Minnesota Vikings:

Round 1 (No. 32 overall, from Rams through Lions) – Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Round 2 (34, from Lions)

Round 3 (66, from Lions)

Round 3 (77)

Round 5 (156, from Ravens)

Round 6 (184, from Jets)

Round 6 (191, from Ravens through Chiefs)

Round 6 (192)

Round 7 (250, from 49ers through Broncos)

Minnesota Vikings’ last five top draft picks:

  • 2021 (No. 23 overall): Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

  • 2020 (No. 22 overall): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

  • 2019 (No. 18 overall): Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State

  • 2018 (No. 30 overall): Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida

  • 2017 (No. 41 overall): Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vikings picks in 2022 NFL draft: Round-by-round by Minnesota

