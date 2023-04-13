Minnesota man Robert Charles Thomas arrested in murder-for-hire plot

A Minnesota man was arrested again for trying to hire someone to kill his wife’s lover after the jilted husband’s alleged murder-for-hire plot failed for a second time.

Robert Charles Thomas Sr., 38, allegedly tried to hire a hitman to kill a “close acquaintance” whom he believed was sleeping with his wife, according to the Todd County Sheriff’s office.

The alleged cheater that Thomas tried to have killed was a family member whose death would have also netted the spurned lover a “substantial” inheritance, according to KSTP.

The victim’s name has not been released.

In the summer of 2021, Thomas allegedly paid a hitman $10,000 to kill the family member.

However, the would-be assassin never followed through with the job, according to court documents.

After the failure left him in bad financial shape, Thomas waited a year before making another attempt.

This time, a confidential reliable informant (CRI) connected him with the undercover agent.

The CRI was aware of the previous murder attempt and was in contact with law enforcement.





Robert Charles Thomas Sr., 38, allegedly tried to hire a hitman twice to kill a “close acquaintance” whom he believed was sleeping with his wife. Todd County Jail

Thomas met the agent on April 6 in the parking lot of a grocery store in Long Prairie, where they discussed the murder plot.

Thomas provided the undercover officer with the family member’s vehicle information, places he visits and a list of his habits.

When the agent proposed just maiming or injuring the family member, Thomas reiterated that he wanted him “just gone.”

The two allegedly agreed on a $50,000 payment for the job, which would be paid in installments after Thomas got his hands on the inheritance.

According to the court documents, the agent gave Thomas the chance to wait until after the Easter weekend to make up his mind, but the disgruntled husband insisted that he wouldn’t call it off.





In the summer of 2021, Thomas allegedly paid a hitman $10,000 to kill the alleged cheater, who is apparently a family member, KSTP reported. Google Maps

Thomas was arrested Monday for conspiracy to commit murder and allegedly confessed to the plot when questioned by the Todd County Attorney’s Office.

He was booked at the Todd County Jail and faces up to 20 years in prison for the plot.

He is scheduled to return to court on May 1.