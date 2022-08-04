Minnesota cop Dallas Edeburn found dead one year after surviving car crash

An off-duty Minnesota deputy officer who survived a fiery car crash last year was found dead in his vehicle Monday, according to Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office

Ramsey County Deputy Dallas Edeburn, 30, was discovered dead after he failed to return home from work at the Ramsey County Patrol station in Arden Hills, Minn. on July 31.

“Our hearts go out to Dallas’ wife, family, and friends. He was larger than life, both in his physical presence and his service to Ramsey County,” said Sheriff Bob Fletcher.

Officials said there was no sign of injury or foul play in connection to Edeburn’s death and the results of the full autopsy will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner upon completion

The exact location of where the car was found was not disclosed by the sheriff’s office.

Edeburn joined the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office in 2017 following a two-year stint in the county’s correctional facility.

“He has received numerous accolades for his tremendous police work, heroic efforts during SWAT operations, and his work to rescue a suicidal young woman who was going to jump from a freeway bridge,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Edeburn was in a near-death experience in March 2021 after a stolen vehicle fleeing from Mounds View Police crashed into his squad car.

Fellow deputies rushed to Edeburn’s aid to drag him out of the wrecked car before the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Edeburn suffered two fractured ribs, a deep laceration to his right elbow, a dislocated toe, and a shattered right knee cap, according to the Star Tribune.

He was able to rehab from his injuries as officers said he “worked valiantly to rehab from his injuries and return to full-duty status.”

Edeburn is survived by his wife and five-month-old son. A GoFundMe page was set up for Edeburn’s family and raised over $17,000 as of early Thursday morning.