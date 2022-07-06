Minneapolis police targeted in chaotic fireworks incident on July 4

NextShark

Portland man charged with hate crimes for punching 5-year-old and her father because they’re ‘Japanese’

A man has been charged with bias crimes in Portland, Oregon, after allegedly attacking a man and his 5-year-old daughter because he thought they were Japanese. The victims, who came from California, were riding bikes along the Eastbank Esplanade on Saturday at around 3:45 p.m. when Dylan J. Kesterson, 34, approached them and “made comments about his perception that they were of Japanese descent,” Portland police said. After making the remark, Kesterson allegedly began hitting the 36-year-old man in the head.