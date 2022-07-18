Minneapolis mom Arabella Foss-Yarbrough who was targeted by gunman yells at protesters

A Minneapolis mom could be seen on video confronting protesters gathered outside the home of a man who was fatally shot by police after a tense six-hour standoff.

The mother, Arabella Foss-Yarbrough, called police last Wednesday night after her neighbor Andrew “Tekle” Sundberg allegedly fired shots into her apartment as she was cooking for her two young children.

The gunman was eventually shot dead Thursday morning by two Minneapolis police snipers.

A pistol with an extended magazine and several bullet casings was recovered from his apartment.

“This is not a George Floyd situation. George Floyd was unarmed. This is not okay,” Foss-Yarbrough was seen yelling at a group of protesters on Saturday. “He tried to kill me in front of my kids.”

Photos from inside Foss-Yarbrough’s home show multiple bullet holes in her front door, walls and just above her bathroom sink.

Fox 9

Regardless of the circumstances of the shooting, activists gathered outside the building on Saturday to demand justice for Sundberg.

When Foss-Yarbrough pulled her car up to the building, she unleashed on the protesters, which included Sundberg’s parents.

“My kids have to deal with this and probably have a mental illness now because they almost lost their lives,” she said. “There’s bullet holes in my kitchen because he sat in the f–king hallway watching me move. He tried to kill me in front of my kids.”

Fox 9

Minneapolis police said that they are working to release footage of the shooting to the public.

The department said that there were hundreds of hours of footage from more than 50 officers who responded to the scene.

Sundberg’s family said he was having a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting.

Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP

The 20-year-old shooter was adopted from Ethiopia and had many siblings, according to CBS Minnesota.

Sundberg’s parents were outside the building when Foss-Yarbrough confronted the protestors. They said that they empathized with their neighbor.

“I wish I could wrap my arms around her and tell her I’m so sorry,” Cindy Sundberg said. “I’m so sorry she had to experience that I’m so sorry for her pain.

“Tekle was an imperfect human as we are all imperfect humans and he did not deserve to be picked off like an animal from a rooftop,” his mother said.