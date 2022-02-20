Minka Kelly Says She Pushed Back Against Planned ‘Euphoria’ Nude Scene

[This story contains spoilers for HBO’s Euphoria.]

Minka Kelly is opening up about a conversation she had with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson regarding her character’s scripted nude scene.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Kelly shared that her character, who hired Maddy (Alexa Demie) as her son’s babysitter, was supposed to have a nude scene until Kelly voiced her concerns. The actress explained that she was initially only given a “vague” description of her character, amounting to a paragraph of dialogue.

The Friday Night Lights alum, 41, added that Levinson was rewriting dialogue on the spot for her pivotal pool scene with Demie. “That can be frustrating and can throw some people off, but I actually trust and feel safe with a director who’s not afraid to change his mind,” Kelly shared. “At the end of the day, the goal is what ends up on-screen. We’re all here to facilitate his vision.”

She then recalled pushing back on a scene involving her character disrobing. “[Levinson] thought it would be more interesting if my dress fell to the ground,” she said. “That was my first day as a guest on this new show, and I just didn’t feel comfortable standing there naked.”

According to Kelly, her feedback was easily accommodated. “I said, ‘I’d love to do this scene, but I think we can keep my dress on,’” the Parenthood actress said. “He was like, ‘OK!’ He didn’t even hesitate. And he shot a beautiful scene and got exactly what he wanted.”

Reps for HBO and Levinson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), whose character has appeared topless, shared a similar story about planned season two nude scenes to The Independent in an interview published last month.

“There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless, and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here,’” she said. “He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it.’”

